Liquor Coming Soon to a New York Theater Near You

Cocktails and a movie. It's coming soon to a theater near you in New York State.

Popcorn won't be the only thing you can enjoy while watching a movie. Liquor will be added to the beer and wine available at New York theaters.

Beer & Wine Approved

The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) board unanomosly approved the sale of beer and wine at movie theater concession stands in 2022 after an appeal from the National Association of Movie Theatre Owners.

Liquor in New York Theaters

Soon liquor will be allowed in New York theaters too. It's part of the $237 billion state budget. But there's a catch.

Movie goers will be limited to buying one drink per transaction and theaters have to stop selling alcohol when the credits being on the last movie showing of the day.

The Assembly passed the bill on Thursday and the Senate is expected to do the same before it heads to New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her signature.

Mimosa and a movie anyone?

Alcohol to Go Extended

Alcohol to Go has been extended in New York State too.

Lawmakers approved the sale of take out cocktails to help bars and restaurants survive the COVID-19 pandemic. But it was going to expire in 2025.

The new state budget calls for extending the to go cocktails in New York for the next five years.