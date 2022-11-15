It’s Tradition! Your Favorite Light Display in CNY is Back for Their 34th Year
You know it's the holiday season when this Christmas staple makes it's return to Central New York.
Lights on the Lake is back, celebrating their 34th year in Onondaga Lake Park in Syracuse. This holiday tradition has delighted families for generations, never failing to WOW visitors every single year.
Known as the premier lights attraction in Central New York, Lights on the Lake attracts over 40,000 vehicles every season. Though its popularity often draws a long line to go through, it's always MORE than worth wait to see what new and old displays are in the drive-thru this year.
For 2022, tickets have to be purchased online ahead of time. They are going to be open every day, from now until January 13th. The hours run from 5pm to 10pm, with tickets at $10 for Monday through Thursday and $20 for Friday through Sunday.
Lights on the Lake will also be holding special charity nights this year. On Tuesday, November 15th, admission will only be $5 per carload. All proceeds will go to benefit HumaneCNY, supporting our four-legged friends in the shelter.
Wednesday, November 16th will also be their Salute Our Troops Night. All active and past military will be able to drive through the display for FREE. All you have to do is show a valid military ID. Feed Our Vets will also be there collecting food to help local veterans.
Bring your family to Lights on the Lake! It's never too early to start a new tradition or continue an old one at Central New York's favorite light display.