You know it's the holiday season when this Christmas staple makes it's return to Central New York.

Lights on the Lake is back, celebrating their 34th year in Onondaga Lake Park in Syracuse. This holiday tradition has delighted families for generations, never failing to WOW visitors every single year.

Credit - Lights On The Lake via Facebook Credit - Lights On The Lake via Facebook loading...

Known as the premier lights attraction in Central New York, Lights on the Lake attracts over 40,000 vehicles every season. Though its popularity often draws a long line to go through, it's always MORE than worth wait to see what new and old displays are in the drive-thru this year.

For 2022, tickets have to be purchased online ahead of time. They are going to be open every day, from now until January 13th. The hours run from 5pm to 10pm, with tickets at $10 for Monday through Thursday and $20 for Friday through Sunday.

Vasyl Dolmatov Vasyl Dolmatov loading...

Lights on the Lake will also be holding special charity nights this year. On Tuesday, November 15th, admission will only be $5 per carload. All proceeds will go to benefit HumaneCNY, supporting our four-legged friends in the shelter.

Wednesday, November 16th will also be their Salute Our Troops Night. All active and past military will be able to drive through the display for FREE. All you have to do is show a valid military ID. Feed Our Vets will also be there collecting food to help local veterans.

Bring your family to Lights on the Lake! It's never too early to start a new tradition or continue an old one at Central New York's favorite light display.

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that run from November 12, 2022, through February 20, 2023.

Gingerbread Creations Are a Work of Art at Rochester Museum

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights In Old Forge It's not really common to see northern lights in Central New York, but photographer Kurt Gardner captured the beautiful conformation of them near Old Forge.

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks.