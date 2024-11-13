Brighter Wonderland: More Lights & New Event Added to Lights on the Lake

It's the most wonderful time of the year. A time when Central New York transforms into a magical land with more than half a million Christmas lights.

Lights on the Lake is celebrating 35th years of lighting up Onondaga Lake Park. This year there will be even more lights along the unforgettable two-mile drive.

The beloved favorites are back - the vibrant Land of Oz and the enchanting Fairy Tale Magic grand finale. New surprises along the way include a Cheerleaders in Sports display and fresh Holiday Traditions scenes.

New 5K Walk

Want to experience the glow at dawn? Take part in a new tradition. A 5K Walk is planned for November 23 at 6 AM to get a unique view of the lights as the sun rises.

There's also a 5K Run on November 24. Both are limited to 750 participants. Register at runsignup.com.

Advance Tickets

Lights on the Lake runs from November 18 to January 13. Vehicles can cruise through the 2 miles of 600,000 lights every night from 5-10.

Be sure to tune the radio to 102.1 to hear the festive music.

Vehicle passes must be purchased online and in advance. They will not be sold at the gate.

$10 Monday - Thursday

$20 Friday - Sunday

Lights on the Lake was named Country Living's top spot in the Empire State for Christmas Lights Displays, and #8 in the country.

