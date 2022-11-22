Lights & Music Magically Bring Adirondack Forest to Life for Enchanting Holiday
Have a wild night exploring the sights and sounds as the forest comes to life in the Adirondacks.
Wander through Wild Lights, an enchanting, illuminated, winter wonderland as thousands of lights transform The Wild Center campus in Tupper Lake into a twinkling holiday experience.
Wild Walk After Dark
Bask in the glow of thousands of lights as you experience the Wild Walk after dark.
We’ve strung the award-winning Wild Walk in tens of thousands of lights so you can experience the outdoors like never before.
Musical Forest
Stroll through the woods and surround yourself with music and lights on the quarter-mile looped trail. Over 130 trees are wrapped in colorful lights that illuminate the forest. 24 different speakers provide a wintertime collection of songs.
A new musical composition from Whatever Penny creates a magical three-dimension dreamy winter soundscape.
Sparkling Stickwork
Patrick Dougherty’s “Hopscotch” stickwork lights up the night inside the musical forest
Inside Lights
Head inside the Wild Center to warm up. While you're there check out the Living River Trail, animals, and interactive light-up pieces including an oversized Lite Brite.
Wild Lights Dates
Fridays and Saturdays from November 25 to February 25
Open every day during Winter Week – December 16 to December 23
Open every day during Holiday Week – December 26 to December 31
Open every day during World University Games Week – January 13 to January 21
Open every day during President’s Week – February 17 to February 25
The Wild Lights run from 5 PM to 8 PM and are free for all Wild Center members. Not a member? Tickets are just $5 but there is a limited supply. Purchase yours in advance at WildCenter.org.