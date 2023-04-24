Underrated CNY Food Truck Makes Delicious Donuts for a Good Cause

If you've never gotten the chance to try a dish from Leo's Mini Donut Factory, then you're definitely missing out. This Central New York food truck is on the rise, and you need to taste what everyone's talking about.

Leo's Mini Donut Factory

In business since 2021, Leo's has been serving up tasty treats in and around Syracuse. Based out of Port Byron, owner Robin Axton is dedicated to satisfying every customer's sweet tooth. She does this all while donating giving back to the community at the same time.

Leo's Donut Factory "was created to give back to animal charities" and is even named after the owners puppy, Leo. Since their start, the food truck continues to partner with local charities, schools, and businesses to raise money for those in need.

What's Good to Eat?

They have everything any donut lover could think of AND MORE. Leo's serves up fresh and hot mini donuts, mixed together with a number of different sweet combos. Quench your thirst with a cup of coffee, hot chocolate or even apple cider.

As a new member of the Syracuse Food Truck Association, they will now be added to all their massive food truck events. You can visit them Wednesdays from 4-8pm at the Food Truck Takeover at the Great Northern Mall.

Leo's will also be participating in the Food Truck Battle at the State Fairgrounds on May 13th.

