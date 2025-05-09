We’ve got a juicy debate on our hands...literally.

Is Lemonade A Juice?

You’ve got your classics: apple juice, grape juice, cranberry juice. No arguments there. They’ve got “juice” in the name, so it’s a no-brainer. But what about lemonade? That sweet, tangy drink we all crave when the temperatures climb? Let’s dig into it.

According to Wikipedia, juice is defined as:

“a drink made from the extraction or pressing of the natural liquid contained in fruit and vegetables.” It can also refer to drinks made from concentrates or even seafood, like clam juice. Yeah, we didn’t expect clam juice to enter this chat either.

So by that definition, lemonade starts with lemon juice… but then you add water. And sugar. Lots of sugar. Does that make it juice, or something else?

What Are Your Thoughts?

We asked some Central New Yorkers to weigh in, and they did not disappoint.

Peter Naughton was firm in his stance: "No, juice is 100% juice. Lemonade is a little juice but mostly water and sugar. If lemonade counts as juice, so does Kool-Aid. But they don't. Both practically and legally."

Lucy Barretta-Wheeler kept it simple: "No. It’s a beverage, like ice tea."

Amy Preston gave it some nuance: "It falls under the 'juice' umbrella category. Fruit juice—the purest form of juice. Lemonade—it’s its own type. Kool-Aid—basically imitation juice."

Matthew Przybyla leaned toward yes: "Lemonade is just lemon juice sweetened. So yes, it is a juice. If it’s powdered lemonade then it’s just a sour flavored water, like Kool-Aid is just flavored water with sugar."

And Catherine C Hatch broke it down like a food scientist: "Lemon juice, sugar & water. Juice recipes use only the fruit—no sugar or water. Once you add water, it’s no longer juice. That makes it lemonade."

So… is lemonade a juice? What do YOU think? Text us on the app and let us know.

