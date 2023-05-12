Splash Into Summer at New LEGOLAND Water Playground in New York

Splash into summer when LEGOLAND debuts its new water playground at its resort in New York.

The LEGO City Water Playground will open with a super-soaked, typhoon-sized splash-filled dance party on Memorial Day weekend. That is when you'll meet Shark Suit Guy, a brand-new LEGOLAND New York character, who will lead the crowd in a massive wave of water and bubbles.

Spend the day getting wet racing down waterslides or just standing under the 318-gallon water bucket. Kids can even build and race LEGO boats as well as shoot water cannons at the new water playground.

What Else is New This Season

Certified Autism Center: Every ride has a posted Sensory Guide indicating any bright lights, loud sounds, or other features that guests might need to plan around. There's also a quiet room designed for children with varying sensory needs.

It's back and it's better than ever with five nights of fireworks beginning June 30. Live Music: Live music is also back with Summer Saturdays in July and August.

LEGOLAND New York Resort is located just 60 miles northwest of New York City in Goshen, New York. It's where kids and kids at heart can ride, climb, splash, and build their way through seven themed lands - Brick Street, Bricktopia, LEGO City, LEGO Castle, LEGO NINJAGO World, MINILAND, and LEGO Pirates.

After a day of exhausting fun, spend the night at the LEGOLAND hotel featuring bedrooms for girls and boys and a restaurant with a kid-sized buffet table, a Castle play area, and children’s entertainment every night.

Learn more and book your stay at LEGOLAND.com/new-york.

Take A Peak At Legoland's Water Playground Before It Opens Here's a look at what the brand new Water Playground at LEGOLAND New York. You can build and race their own LEGO boat, go down the water slide, and get soaked under the giant water bucket.