Two Patriotic Concerts for Armed Forces Day at New York State Fair

The New York State Fair is celebrating Armed Forces Day with not one but two patriotic concerts.

The day will begin with music from the 10th Mountain Army Division’s rock band, Avalanche, performing at 1:00 PM. It'll end with a concert from the man who wrote the most recognizable patriotic song in America, "God Bless the USA."

lee greenwood god bless the usa story behind the song

Lee Greenwood at NYS Fair

Lee Greenwood will take the Chevy Court stage for the fifth time in his musical career on August 31—and for the first time in ten years. Greenwood most recently performed at The Fair in 2013, and also appeared in 2009, 2003, and 1988.

“Armed Forces Day is a day full of traditions here at The Fair. There’s a ceremony in the morning where we recognize members of our Armed Forces around a monument that commemorates the sacrifices made by our war heroes. And, in the evening, there’s a parade featuring servicemen and women and veterans.” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.

All concerts are free with Fair admission, which is expected to go on sale in the next few weeks. Tickets are $6 for adults and free for those 65 years and older, and 12 years and younger.

Free Suburban Park Concerts

Wednesday, August 23: Steven Page @ 2 PM

Thursday, August 24: Theory of a Deadman @ 8 PM

Saturday, August 26: George Thorogood and the Destroyers @ 8 PM

Monday, August 28: REO Speedwagon @ 8 PM

Tuesday, August 29: Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line @ 8 PM

Wednesday, August 30: Anne Wilson @ 8 PM

Thursday, August 31: Ludacris @ 8 PM

Saturday, September, 2: Quinn XCII @ 8 PM

Sunday, September 3: Yung Gravy featuring bbno$ @ 8 PM

tyler-hubbard

Free Chevy Court Concerts

Wednesday, August, 23: Chubby Checker @ 1 PM

Thursday, August, 24: Quiet Riot @ 6 PM

Saturday, August 26: Peppa Pig Live! Peppa’s Pig Adventure @ 1 PM

Saturday, August 26: Julio Iglesias Jr. @ 6 PM

Sunday, August 27: The Prodigals @ 1 PM

Sunday, August 27: Matt Stell @ 6 PM

Monday, August, 28: Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone @ 1 PM

Monday, August, 28: Anne Wilson @ 6 PM

Tuesday, August, 29: Tommy James and the Shondells @ 1 PM

Tuesday, August 29: Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras @ 6 PM

Wednesday, August 30: Danielle Ponder @ 1 PM

Wednesday, August 30: Chapel Hart @ 6 PM

Thursday, August 31: Avalanche - 10th Mountain Division Army Band @ 1 PM

Thursday, August 31: Lee Greenwood @ 6 PM

Friday, September 1: The Fray @ 6 PM

Sunday, September 3: Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza @ 1 PM

Monday, September 4: The High Kings @ 12 PM

Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show

New York State Fair

The 2023 New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 23, through Monday, September 4. All concerts at Chevy Park and Chevy Court are free with your $6 fair admission.

Learn more at NYSFair.ny.gov.