If you’ve driven through upstate New York, you’ve probably seen those huge farms filled with hundreds—or even thousands—of cows. Now, new legislation could put a stop to the growth of these big dairy farms, and many farmers are sounding the alarm.

Senator Jabari Brisport and Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal introduced a bill aimed at putting the brakes on these huge livestock operations. It would stop New York’s Environmental Conservation Department from giving permits to build new Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFO) or let existing ones expand.

A CAFO permit is required for dairy farms with more than 300 cows. Large-scale permits are required for more than 700 cows.

City Lawmakers Blame Manure

The bill’s supporters say it’s necessary because large dairy farms produce massive amounts of manure, which can pollute nearby waterways and cause harmful algae blooms. Plus, they release methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that accelerates climate change.

Brisport, representing Brooklyn, and Rosenthal, from Manhattan, argue that these farms disproportionately harm marginalized communities through runoff, odors, and environmental damage, though neither has a dairy farm in their districts.

"These factory farms wreak havoc on the environment, they are also pretty much always in direct impact marginalized communities, especially with the runoff, fumes, and the way they affect local waterways, and also the way they affect local economies," Brisport said.

Upstate Lawmakers Push Back

But upstate dairy farmers and lawmakers see it differently.

Assemblyman Joe Angelino fired back, calling the bill “unrealistic legislation from people with no working knowledge of a dairy farm” and complained, “I’m sick of NYC running roughshod over upstate.”

Jay Matteson, agriculture coordinator for Jefferson County, pointed out that about 95% of New York’s dairy farms are family-owned, not corporate giants, and many rely on expanding their operations to stay afloat.

Farmers worry this bill could threaten their livelihoods and the economic health of rural communities that depend on dairy farming.

Perhaps the two city lawmakers pushing to change upstate farming should take a trip to a real dairy farm and gain a better understanding of the realities on the ground first.

