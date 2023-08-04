Lanterns & Sunflowers: A Magical Nightly Stroll in CNY’s Enchanted Field

As twilight descends upon Central New York, a new enchantment awaited those seeking solace and wonder. A sunflower field, renowned for its vibrant blooms during the day, now unveils a secret world as it opens for a nightly stroll.

Bathed in the soft glow of the moon and stars, the once-golden sea of sunflowers takes on an ethereal charm, beckoning adventurers to step into its mesmerizing embrace. The air is filled with a delicate aroma, and the distant melody of crickets adds a symphony of tranquility.

Credit - Wagner Farms via Facebook

Tiki Torches Light the Way

Wagner Farms in Rome, New York is holding a special Saturday night event where you can bathe in the soft glow of lanterns as stroll through the sunflower field, immersing yourself in its nocturnal splendor.

Grab a slice of pizza and 6 wings to take with you out to the field. Tables and chairs will be set up in the field for your eating pleasure.



Arrive Early, Stay Late

Admission is $10 per person, Arrive early to enjoy the sun setting over the fields of gold, or come after dark.

The first of several nighttime events is planned for Saturday, August 5. There's even a Saturday morning French Toast breakfast coming soon.

The sunflower fields at Wagner Farms are open 7 days a week from 10 AM until dark. Children 2 and under are free to enter and dogs are welcome on a leash.



