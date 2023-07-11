Beloved Family-Owned Deli Closes After 40 Years in Upstate New York

It's the end of an era. A beloved family-owned deli closed its doors after serving up delicious meals for nearly 40 years in Upstate New York.

The Van Anden family made the bittersweet decision to close Lakeview Deli in Saranac Lake. The last official day was Friday, July 7, 2023.

We are so very thankful for your continued support and friendship throughout our 37 years of business.

Credit - Lakeview Deli via Facebook Credit - Lakeview Deli via Facebook loading...

New Lakeview Venture

The family cherishes the relationships they've made over the years but they are moving on to a new venture.

The deli doors may be closed but the food lives on. Lakeview Catering will serve up delicious meals for events, and provide private chefs, special orders, and prepared meals. More details on Lakeview Catering will be announced soon.

Credit - Lakeview Deli via Facebook Credit - Lakeview Deli via Facebook loading...

What About the Sandwiches

But are the delicious deli sandwiches still available? The answer is yes but with a little planning. Sandwich platters will be available for 2 guests or more based on calendar availability.

We look forward to seeing all of our beloved customers and friends in years to come. Cheers to a great business in a great community. Buffy, Johnny, and Katy are so thankful and John will be cheering his Budweiser from Above!

Credit - Lakeview Deli via Facebook Credit - Lakeview Deli via Facebook loading...

You can call to place your order at least 24 hours in advance. Learn more at Lakeviewdeli.com.

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York