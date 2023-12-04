Upstate New York Boasts One of the Nation’s Few Outdoor Rinks for an Epic Skating Experience

Looking for something fun to do with your family? Try skating like an Olympic gold medalist at one of the few outdoor ovals in the country in Upstate, New York.

Ice skating is ingrained into the Olympic DNA of Lake Placid, and that legacy is available to the public at the Olympic Center, with 4 skating options.

With the speed skating rink outdoors and three historic rinks — the 1932 Jack Shea Arena, the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena, and the USA Rink inside the Olympic Center itself, visitors can glide along the paths of past Olympians or watch world-class athletes compete.

Outdoor Oval

The Speed Skating Oval is one of the few outdoor rinks of its kind left in the country and it sits next to the Olympic Center. It was built for the Winter Olympics in 1932. Eric Heiden won five gold medals and set a world record on the track during the 1980 Olympics.

Indoor & Outdoor World Class Skating

Indoor and outdoor ice facilities allow visitors to participate in a world-class Olympic skating experience year-round. There are a few things to keep in mind if you plan to head to the Lake Placid Olympic Site this winter.

You can pre-purchase your tickets up to 24 hours in advance in person at: The Olympic Oval Window or The Box Office.

The Oval Building will be available for restroom use only.

Rentals will be provided through the outside rental window on Main Street.

There will be a dedicated outside rental return space for you to drop off your skates.

Public Skating is a capacity-controlled activity.

The James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval is open from Thursdays through Mondays.

Skiing, Skating & Soaring

Lake Placid Olympic Sites has plenty of fun activities for the whole family.

Public Skating Outdoors at the Olympic Speed Skating Oval

Public Skating Indoors in the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena

Cross-country skiing at Mt. Van Hoevenberg

Sky Flyer Zip Line at the Olympic Jumping Complex

SkyRide Experience at the Olympic Jumping Complex

The Lake Placid Olympic Museum

Get more details at Lakeplacidolympicsites.com.

