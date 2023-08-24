Lainey Wilson Blows New York State Fair Attendance Record Out of the Park

There's no better way to kick-off the State Fair than a record breaking crowd like this.

The Great New York State Fair has officially kicked off in Syracuse, bringing in people from all over to enjoy the best our state has to offer. There's endless choices in food, entertainment, and of course... great music.

Lainey Wilson took to the Suburban Park stage to get the fair started on the right foot, but she did so much more than just that. She blew Central New York away in record breaking fashion.

According to the Fair, over 52,300 people packed the fairgrounds on Wednesday, easily setting a new State Fair attendance record. That's a whole lot of Watermelon Moonshine!

This just shows how much Wilson has grown in popularity in just the past year. The last time she played in Central New York was in February at Kegs Canalside in Jordan, of which the indoor capacity was set at only 850 fans. Now that's a big jump.

The previous State Fair attendance record was set last year, but not by a country artist. Over 43,000 people filled Suburban Park (formerly Chevy Park) in 2022 to see rapper and singer Nelly.

This is expected to be the biggest year yet for state fair entertainment. Here's the most updated concert lineup.

Free Suburban Park Concerts

There are 48 shows throughout the 13 days of the New York State Fair at Suburban Park and Chevy Court, all free with your fair admission.

Wednesday, August 23: Steven Page @ 2 PM

Wednesday, August 23: Lainey Wilson @ 8 PM

Thursday, August 24: Tonic @ 2 PM

Thursday, August 24: Theory of a Deadman @ 8 PM

Friday, August 25: Rebecca Black @ 2 PM

Friday, August 25: GAYLE @ 8 PM

Saturday, August 26: Slick Rick @ 2 PM

Saturday, August 26: George Thorogood and the Destroyers @ 8 PM

Sunday, August 27: Boys World @ 2 PM

Monday, August 28: REO Speedwagon @ 8 PM

Tuesday, August 29: Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line @ 8 PM

Wednesday, August 30: Anne Wilson @ 8 PM

Thursday, August 31: Ludacris @ 8 PM

Friday, September 1: Danielle Bradbery @ 2 PM

Friday, September 1: J.I.D @ 8 PM

Saturday, September 2: Claire Rosinkranz @ 2 PM

Saturday, September, 2: Quinn XCII @ 8 PM

Sunday, September 3: Elvie Shane @ 2 PM

Sunday, September 3: Yung Gravy featuring bbno$ @ 8 PM

Monday, September 4: Skid Row @ 6 PM

Free Chevy Court Concerts

Wednesday, August, 23: Chubby Checker @ 1 PM

Wednesday, August 23: Salt-N-Pepa @ 6 PM

Thursday, August 24: Alex Miller @ 1 PM

Thursday, August, 24: Quiet Riot @ 6 PM

Friday, August 25: Mary Lambert @ 1 PM

Friday, August 25: Doechii @ 6 PM

Saturday, August 26: Peppa Pig Live! Peppa’s Pig Adventure @ 1 PM

Saturday, August 26: Julio Iglesias Jr. @ 6 PM

Sunday, August 27: The Prodigals @ 1 PM

Sunday, August 27: Matt Stell @ 6 PM

Monday, August, 28: Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone @ 1 PM

Monday, August, 28: Anne Wilson @ 6 PM

Tuesday, August, 29: Tommy James and the Shondells @ 1 PM

Tuesday, August 29: Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras @ 6 PM

Wednesday, August 30: Danielle Ponder @ 1 PM

Wednesday, August 30: Chapel Hart @ 6 PM

Thursday, August 31: Avalanche - 10th Mountain Division Army Band @ 1 PM

Thursday, August 31: Lee Greenwood @ 6 PM

Friday, September 1: Crash Adams @ 1 PM

Friday, September 1: The Fray @ 6 PM

Saturday, September 2: JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick @ 6:45 PM & Dazz Band @ 8:15 PM

Sunday, September 3: Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza @ 1 PM

Sunday, September 3: Joywave @ 6 PM

Monday, September 4: The High Kings @ 12 PM

Monday, Septmber 4: Foghat @ 4 PM

New York State Fair

The 2023 New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 23, through Monday, September 4. Learn more at NYSFair.ny.gov.

