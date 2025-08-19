Have you heard about Labubu? These collectible toys are everywhere right now and scammers are cashing in.

What Are Labubu Toys?

Labubu toys are plush or vinyl figures created by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung, originally introduced in his “The Monsters” series as imaginative elves with big ears, mischievous expressions, and nine sharp teeth. Pop Mart, the Chinese retailer, took them global with “blind box” packaging, so you don’t know which figure you’ll get until you open the box. It's pretty much the 2025 version of the Tickle Me Elmo.

The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York, along with other BBB offices, warns that scammers are riding the Labubu hype, selling counterfeit toys or even running fake websites that vanish after payment. The BBB’s Scam Tracker has logged 71 reports so far. Parents buying what they thought were authentic Labubus for birthdays, received cheap knockoffs, broken dolls, or, worse, nothing at all. One victim shared:

“This company marketed on sites like TikTok… I placed an order for my daughter’s birthday… the site no longer exists.”

What Can You Do To Protect Yourself?

Here are BBB’s top tips:

1) Buy only from reputable retailers, ideally Pop Mart or their authorized sellers. Look for the BBB Seal or positive reviews on BBB.org Better Business Bureau.

2) Beware of sponsored ads, especially on TikTok or Instagram, that promise crazy deals. If it feels too good to be true, it probably is a scam.

3) Use secure, traceable payment methods, like credit cards. They offer added protection in case things go sideways Better Business Bureau.

Seriously, scams are hitting fast. Some sellers mimic Pop Mart’s site with countdowns, QR codes, urgent “restock” alerts, then ghost once they’ve got your money.

The Bottom Line on Labubu Mania

At the end of the day, Labubu is a fun, adorable trend. But if you're riding the Labubu train, make sure you’re not paying cash for a ghost doll, or giving scammers free content for their next scam.

