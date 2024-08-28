Are you ready, kids? Krabby Patties may coming to a fast food restaurant near you?

The famous Krusty Krab signature burgers on the fictional cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants are meatless burger made from seaweed-sea buns, undersea vegetables, condiments, and a patty. And it looks like they aren't just make believe anymore.

Rumors are swirling Wendy's will introduce it's own version of the Krabby Patty to celebrate the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants. Let's just hope the real ones are actual burgers and not made from the bottom of the sea.

Krabby Patties With Special Sauce

A post on Reddit claims the new cheeseburger with special Krabby Patty sauce will debut on October 8, along with a new frosty flavor - Pineapple Under the Sea.

Each restaurant will also be handing out SpongeBob stickers while supplies last.

The memo says the special SpongeBob Krabby Patties will only be available for a limited time. You have until November 11 to get your hands on one.

Credit - YouTube via Spongebob Square Pants

Krabby Patty Promotion Not Confirmed

The Krabby Patty promotion hasn't been confirmed by either Wendy's or Paramount.

I guess we'll just have to wait until October 8 to find out if we can all order one of the Krusty Krab's famous burger.

