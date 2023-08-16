A New Deep-Fried Sundae to Fuel Your New York State Fair Cravings

It's everything you love about fair food, mixed into one delicious bowl.

Admit it, you go CRAZY for fair food. Whether it's at the Great New York State Fair or just your own County Fair, your mouth starts to water thinking about all the deep fried goodness that lies behind the front gates. We couldn't agree more.

For this month only, you can grab all those fair favorites in one place. And it's all compiled into one fantastic sundae.

The State Fair Sundae

Kookies Q Creamery is back with yet another mouth dropping concoction. Every month they highlight a new delicious dessert with their "Sundae of the Month". This time it's all about the Great NYS Fair.

No need to travel all the way to Syracuse when you can have it all right here in Utica. Well... at least the deep fried food aspect of it.

By taking one glance, your already thinking about how delicious it must taste. The Deep Fried Oreos sitting atop a mountain of chocolate swirled ice cream. It leaves you asking... how have I never thought of doing this myself?

What's in it?

That's a great question voice in my head! Take a look at all the ingredients...

Vanilla Ice Cream

Hot Fudge

Fried Oreos

Funnel Fries

Whipped Cream

One Cherry on Top!

Sure, you can just go to your local fair and get your fried favorites. But why not get them all in one place ON TOP of a bowl of ice cream. Even your lactose intolerant nephew knows this is an amazing idea... just make sure to bring the Lactaid.

Of course, there is other amazing food at the State Fair you can't just get at Kookies Q. Just like these new pizza creations.

