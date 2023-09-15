Hollywood Hall of Famer Dines at Upstate New York Waterfront Restaurant

Who needs to travel to Hollywood to check out the stars when they are coming to us in New York?

Several celebrities have been spotted spending some time in the Empire State and not just in the Big Apple. This time it was Kiefer Sutherland who was seen enjoying a meal at Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar in Kingston, New York.

Sutherland's visit was the biggest highlight of our day!

Kevin Bacon

Sutherland's Flatliner co-star Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick were at Utica Coffee Roasting Company a few weeks ago. Both probably stopped in for their morning jolt of caffeine before heading to their camp in the Adirondacks for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

It was a pleasure to meet these amazing and talented people!

Geraldo Rivera Grabs Bite

A famous talk show host was spotted dining at a restaurant after spending a day on the water. Geraldo Rivera enjoyed a bite to eat at Parkside Drive-In in St. Johnsville.

Celebs in Upstate New York

A number of celebrities not only vacation in New York but have homes and businesses here too. And not just in the city either. From Paul Rudd and Kelsey Grammer to Richard Gere and Will Smith, all have set up shop in New York.

