First Concert Announced for 2024 New York State Fair

It may only be January but organizers of the Great New York State Fair have been planning for this summer since last summer ended. And the first musical act has been announced.

More than 930,000 people passed through the gates of the New York State Fair which featured 46 performers and two acclaimed shows in 2023. It began with a record-breaking crowd on opening day. 53,000 people were crammed into Suburban Park to watch Lainey Wilson.

2024 New York State Fair

What's in store for 2024? The first musical performance is geared towards the younger crowd.

KIDZ BOP will take the Chevy Court stage at The Great New York State Fair on Saturday, August 24 at 1:00 PM.

The #1 music brand for kids will perform today’s biggest global pop hits for fairgoers, stopping at the Fairgrounds during their KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 tour.

Like all shows, KIDZ BOP will be free with fair admission.

NYS Fair Vendors

Interested in being a vendor at this year's New York State Fair? Applications are now available and can be filled out online. But all new vendors have to be approved and it's very competitive.

Each year we receive hundreds of applications for a very limited number of licensing opportunities. As licensing opportunities become available, appropriate license registrations will be selected from the pool of registrations submitted.

The Great New York State Fair runs from August 21 through September 2, 2024. Learn more at nysfair.ny.gov.