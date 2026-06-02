Boonville Native Takes on 2,400-Mile Solo Row Across the Pacific

A Central New York native is currently on an incredible journey — one that’s taking her more than 2,400 miles across the Pacific Ocean, completely on her own.

Kelsey Pfendler, a 2012 graduate of Adirondack Central School in Boonville, set out from Monterey, California, on May 21, rowing solo and unsupported toward the Hawaiian island of Oʻahu. If she completes the crossing, she’ll become the first American woman — and the youngest — to row the Mid-Pacific alone.

Pfendler has spent years building the kind of experience that prepares someone for a challenge like this.

She’s been a professional raft guide since age 18 and has spent the past 8 years working as a boatman in the Grand Canyon, guiding multi-day trips along the Colorado River. She’s also competed on the USA Women’s Open Raft Race Team and represented the United States at the 2022 World Rafting Championships in Bosnia.

From River Guide to Open Ocean

Now, instead of canyon walls, her surroundings are nothing but open water.

She’s making the journey aboard an ocean rowing boat named Lily, carrying everything she needs to survive for what could be months at sea.

The current world record for the crossing is 86 days, 10 hours and 5 minutes, set by Lia Ditton — a reminder of just how physically and mentally demanding this challenge is.

A Tough Start at Sea

The trip didn’t begin without setbacks. Originally scheduled to launch May 5, shifting weather systems forced a delay. She eventually pushed off from Monterey Bay early on May 21.

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Since then, conditions have been anything but easy. Pfendler has already faced massive waves, capsizing, equipment failures, and difficult ocean currents — the kind of obstacles that can quickly derail even the most experienced rowers.

More Than Just a Record Attempt

Beyond the goal of making history, Pfendler is also using the journey to give back. She’s rowing to raise funds for the Whale Foundation, an organization focused on supporting the health and well-being of the Grand Canyon river guiding community.

It’s a cause that hits close to home for someone who has spent years guiding on those waters.

Following the Journey

While she may be thousands of miles from Central New York, her hometown is still watching.

You can follow her progress at Yourowkelsey.com or on social media as she continues her journey across the Pacific.

From a small-town graduate to taking on one of the toughest solo challenges in the world, Pfendler’s story continues to unfold — one mile at a time.