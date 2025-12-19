Upstate New York Steals the Holiday Spotlight

When you think of iconic holiday lights, your mind probably jumps straight to the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in New York City.

This year, the brightest, most unique public display in the Empire State is a little further upstate — and it comes with a twist that will make beer lovers cheer.

Rochester’s Keg Tree a Top Display

USA Today readers voted Rochester’s Keg Tree at the Genesee Brew House as one of the top public holiday light displays in the country, landing at No. 5 nationally.

It’s easy to see why. This isn’t your typical pine-and-bulb spectacle.

Over 500 kegs are carefully stacked to form a massive, glowing tree that lights up the holiday season in true Genesee style.

Sip, Snap, and Celebrate

Visitors aren’t just there to admire the sparkling keg tower — they can also enjoy a warm Cinnamon Cream Ale or any favorite brew from the Genesee Brew House while soaking in the festive scene.

The combination of twinkling lights and seasonal brews makes for a holly, jolly experience that’s been charming locals and tourists alike for years.

National Spotlight Shines Again

This isn’t the first time Rochester’s Keg Tree has caught national attention.

Its quirky, creative design continues to stand out in a sea of traditional holiday displays, proving that upstate New York knows how to celebrate the season in style — and with a cold pint in hand.

If you’re looking for a holiday experience that’s a little different, a little local, and a lot of fun, make the trip to Rochester and see why the Keg Tree keeps earning top honors year after year.