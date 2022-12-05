Over 100 Life-Size Dinosaurs Roar into Syracuse For Prehistoric Experience

Go back in time and experience what it was like to be among the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest roars into Central New York.

Take the kids to the only interactive dinosaur event with over 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs in Syracuse. The event that will be held at the New York State fairgrounds features rides, activities, and more dinosaurs than ever before, making it the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America.

In collaboration with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, had feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life.

Credit - Jurassic Quest via Facebook Credit - Jurassic Quest via Facebook loading...

Ride, Dig, Learn

There's more than just walking by and taking selfies with over 100 of the pre-historic creatures. Kids can dig for fossils, ride a dino scooter, learn all about the pre-historic age at the science station, and climb on one of the largest rideable dinosaurs in the country for an experience they won't soon forget.

Credit - Jurassic Quest via Facebook Credit - Jurassic Quest via Facebook loading...

Under the Sea

New to Jurrasic Quest is Ancient Oceans, an exhibit that includes life-size marine creatures like the 50-foot Megalodon

Dive deep beneath the ocean’s surface into Ancient Oceans, where you’ll encounter a Colossal 50-foot-long Megalodon and some of the most enormous and vicious prehistoric marine creatures found only in the darkest depths of prehistory.

Credit - Jurassic Quest via Facebook Credit - Jurassic Quest via Facebook loading...

Jurassic Quest in Syracuse

Jurassic Quest will be at the New York State fairgrounds from March 17 through March 19.

Jurassic Quest Hours

Friday, March 17: 9 AM to 8 PM

Saturday, March 18: 9 AM to 8 PM

Sunday, March 19: 9 AM to 7 PM

Tickets Prices

$36 kids with unlimited rides

$22 kids & adults

$19 seniors

You can purchase tickets at Jurassicquest.com.

19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die There are plenty of things to do to enjoy a New York winter. Here's a list of experiences you need to try before you die.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter.