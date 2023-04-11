Hottest New Country Star Launching Fall Tour; See Him First in New York

"Take it from me"... you'll want to get your tickets for this concert in Upstate New York before they sell out.

It's official! Jordan Davis is launching his own headlining fall tour. The "Damn Good Time Tour" will run from August 31st until October 21st, including big stops in Milwaukee, Las Vegas and one in New York State. He won't be alone, Gabby Barrett will join the tour too as a special guest.

Davis blew up in 2018, taking the Country Music world by storm with his album "Home Slate". On it were his first two hits Singles You Up and Take It From Me. More recently, his song Buy Dirt with Luke Bryan topped the charts for several weeks in 2021. This paved the way for his latest hit Next Thing You Know in 2023.

Don't worry, he didn't forget about his fans in New York! You'll have a chance to see Jordan for yourself when he comes to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on July 28th. Though it's not a part of his fall tour, he'll still be here opening up for Dierks Bentley.

Here's every other Country act coming to Bethel Woods in 2023:

Shania Twain

Special Guest: Priscilla Block

When: July 3rd, 2023

Chris Stapleton

Special Guests: Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives & Allen Stone

When: July 6th, 2023

Jason Aldean

Special Guests: Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent & DeeJay Silver

When: July 14th, 2023

Dierks Bentley

Special Guests: Jordan Davis & Cadillac Three

When: July 28th, 2023

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson

Special Guests: Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Gov't Mule, Kathleen Edwards & Particle Kid

When: July 30th, 2023

The Chicks

Special Guest: Wild Rivers

When: August 3rd, 2023

Zac Brown Band

Special Guests: Marcus King & King Calaway

When: August 12th, 2023

Sam Hunt

Special Guests: Brett Young & Lily Rose

When: August 24th, 2023

