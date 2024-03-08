Beware! Your sausage may come with a side of rubber.

More than 35,000 pounds of sausage are being recalled across the country for possible contamination just in time for the barbecuing season.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall for Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage that may be filled with rubber pieces.

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing a single piece of "Johnsonville POLISH KIELBASA TURKEY" sausage and best by dates "05/17/24" and "05/18/24" printed on the side of the packaging.

The recalled Johnsonville Polish kielbasa turkey sausage was sold at retailers nationwide.

Johnsonville Sausage recalled nationwide Credit - USDA loading...

Consumer Complaints

Salm Partners, the company that makes the sausages, received several complaints from consumers who reported finding pieces of rubber in the product.

The good news is, that there have been no reports of adverse reactions or injury over eating the contaminated Johnsonville sausages. But you should still check your fridge just to be safe.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled product is urged to throw it out or return it to the place you bought it for a refund.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Stephanie Schafer, Director of Global Corporate Communications for Johnsonville, at 888-556-2728 or sschafer@johnsonville.com.

