I swear you'll be excited to see the country star coming to Central New York for a concert under the stars.

John Michael Montgomery will perform at The Yard Amphitheater at Ray Brother's BBQ in Bouckville this summer. Put your cowboy boots on for a night of dancing and singing along under the stars.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

Blaine Holcomb

Special guest Blaine Holcomb will open the show. The Hamilton native will make a trip home from Nashville to perform at The Yard, a place he's been to several times.

Credit: Nina Salerno Credit: Nina Salerno loading...

Eddie Montgomery

Holcomb opened for John's brother Eddie Montgomery, who is no stranger to The Yard either. Eddie has performed at the amphitheater twice. Once in 2019 and again in 2022. Both shows sold out.

Credit: Pam Merritt Photography Credit: Pam Merritt Photography loading...

The Yard Amphitheater

The Yard Amphitheater at Ray Brothers Barbeque started with a simple stage of plywood screwed to pallets in the backyard. It has transformed into an amphitheater that holds up to 1,500 guests.

The Yard Amphitheater is unlike any other venue around. It's like being in your own backyard for a concert, only our backyard has a fully stocked outdoor bar, delicious BBQ and nationally touring acts.

Credit: Pam Merritt Photography Credit: Pam Merritt Photography loading...

John Michael Montgomery

John Michael Montgomery has special meaning for the Ray Brothers family. He's an all-time favorite for co-ower Tucker Ray's wife Sandy.

Sandy met him when she was 11 years old and still has a signed t-shirt from him. She's seen him live 4 times and owns 12 of his albums.

Credit - Sandy Tucker Credit - Sandy Tucker loading...

The Yard Concert Details

John Michael Montgomery with special guest Blaine Holcomb will be at The Yard Amphitheater in July and tickets can be purchased online.

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM - 11:30 PM (Doors 7:00 PM)

Tickets: $45

You don't have to wait until this summer to enjoy live music. Ray Brothers have a new indoor stage for shows year-round. And they're free. See the lineup at Raybrothersbbq.com.