For nearly a century, the corner of Jay Street in Utica, at 923 Jay Street, has been home to a warm, old-school gathering spot lovingly known as Joe’s, or officially, Pellettieri Joe’s. Looks like longtime owners are now retiring.

A Century of Flavor and Family Tradition

With its cozy red exterior and green shingles, every inch of the place oozes nostalgia. It’s stood the test of time through Home-made Italian-American dishes, massive meatballs, and atmosphere that makes you feel like part of the family. Hard to believe, but some say it’s been serving the community for well over a hundred years. That history, preserved through generations, means this place is more than a restaurant, it’s a home away from home....as long as you don't ask for butter for your bread.

Tony and Sue’s Heartfelt Farewell

Part of that history now comes to a close. A heartfelt post on Facebook from the current owners, Tony and Sue, makes it clear: the time has come for them to retire.

“The last 6 + years have been nothing short of amazing. We can’t thank all of our customers enough for all of their support, many have become family to us and we are forever grateful for the love. But the time has come for Tony and Sue to finally be retired!!! With a heavy heart I have to tell you all we will be closing the doors after 9/14. We will miss you all truly so much … Much love to you all and thank you again it’s been a blast!!”

Will Pellettieri Joe’s Return Under New Ownership?

There’s a note about Dickie Rose stepping back in, though no date’s set yet to say the restaurant will come under new stewardship. For now, Tony and Sue are closing up shop after September 14th. If you’re hoping to keep the tradition alive, calling the familiar number, 315-797-1452, might be the best place to start.

