Want to work at the New York State Fair this summer? Hundreds of jobs are available.

It takes hundreds of staff to make the 13 days of the New York State Fair run smoothly. You can apply for one of several different positions.

“Each year, we’re so grateful to have several hundred community members step up to help our team throw one of the biggest events in New York State,” said Interim Fair Director Julie LaFave. “From staffing the Great Potato Booth and answering visitors’ questions in Guest Relations to security and tram driver roles, there’s no way it would all come together without these incredibly important roles."

Variety of Positions Available

Work hours, rate of pay, and duration of employment vary per assignment, and certain positions may be needed before the Fair begins.

Agriculture

Ticket Takers

Potato Booth

Tram Conductor & Driver

Security

Additional Opportunities

There are additional opportunities for anyone interested in Grounds and Restroom Cleaning. A variety of positions in the daytime, evening, and overnight are available from August 17 through September 6, 2023.

If you are interested in any of the open positions you are encouraged to complete an online application. If you have any questions you can reach out to Human Resources at HarvestYourPotential@agriculture.ny.gov.

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 21 through Labor Day, Monday, September 2.

