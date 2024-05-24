Want to Work at the New York State Fair? Hundreds of Positions Need Filled

Credit - NYS Fair/Canva

Want to work at the New York State Fair this summer? Hundreds of jobs are available.

It takes hundreds of staff to make the 13 days of the New York State Fair run smoothly. You can apply for one of several different positions.

“Each year, we’re so grateful to have several hundred community members step up to help our team throw one of the biggest events in New York State,” said Interim Fair Director Julie LaFave. “From staffing the Great Potato Booth and answering visitors’ questions in Guest Relations to security and tram driver roles, there’s no way it would all come together without these incredibly important roles."

Variety of Positions Available

Work hours, rate of pay, and duration of employment vary per assignment, and certain positions may be needed before the Fair begins.

  • Agriculture
  • Ticket Takers
  • Potato Booth
  • Tram Conductor & Driver
  • Security

Photo Credit - NYS Fair
loading...

Additional Opportunities

There are additional opportunities for anyone interested in Grounds and Restroom Cleaning. A variety of positions in the daytime, evening, and overnight are available from August 17 through September 6, 2023.

If you are interested in any of the open positions you are encouraged to complete an online application. If you have any questions you can reach out to Human Resources at HarvestYourPotential@agriculture.ny.gov.

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 21  through Labor Day, Monday, September 2.

