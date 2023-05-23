Jim Nantz Shares Emotional Story of Why He Loves the Buffalo Bills

It was a huge weekend at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The best-of-the-best came to play for the PGA Championship, marking one of the four men's major championships in 2023.

Though he didn't compete on the green, it was an incredible time for CBS Sports' Jim Nantz. He was officially inducted into Oak Hill Country Club's Hill of Fame for his career and accomplishments in broadcast journalism. Nantz became the 46th person to be inducted, leaving his mark with a bronze plaque on a tree at Hole 13 of the East Course.

Hundreds of people were there to congratulate Jim and his accomplishments, including two very familiar faces on the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback Josh Allen and former Super Bowl MVP Outside Linebacker Von Miller stopped by to surprise Jim while he was getting hair and makeup done behind the scenes. You can tell how grateful Nantz was to see the two players, but even more so for the people they and the Buffalo Bills are off the field.

Jim shared a heartbreaking story of how he lost his mother during the 2022-23 NFL season. He had to make the difficult decision between calling the Bills game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, or attending his mother's funeral back home. His choice led him to Buffalo for the game, but he didn't have to do it alone.

Not only did Josh Allen extend his sympathy to Nantz before the game personally, but the entire Bills management team came into his broadcast booth to show their support.

Hundreds of Donations

Bills Mafia also wanted to show their support in the best way they could. They flooded the Nantz National Alzheimer Center in Texas with donations, helping in Jim's and his father's mission towards funding research for Alzheimer's disease.

It wasn't just a handful of people... it was well, well over 100 people. Bills Mafia reached out to my family. I will never forget that.

It's true when they say Bills Mafia are the greatest fans in any sport. Though they are a little rowdy at games, their hearts are bigger than any other fan base out there. This is yet another example of why it's great to call New York your home.

Bills Mafia Show Love For Damar Hamlin Before Game [PHOTOS] Bills Mafia came out in amazing support of Bills Safety Damar Hamlin before Sunday's home game.

Bills Mafia! Check Out What Your New Buffalo Bills Stadium Will Look Like More renderings of the brand-new Buffalo Bills Stadium have been released. No there isn't a dome but this looks awesome. Even though the renderings may change, the location will not. It will sit on a section of the old parking lots for the current stadium. It will be located on the other side of Abbott Road in Orchard Park. If everything is on schedule, they are hoping to have the new stadium built in the fall of 2026.

Photos Of Josh Allen Golfing Josh Allen is good at football, but he is also good at golf.