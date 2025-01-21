Country Star Throwing a Party in New York This Summer
The concerts keep coming. Another one has been announced in New York and it's sure to be one heck of a party.
Scotty McCreey in Utica
The first concert of 2025 in Central New York is Scotty McCreery. He'll be in town for Valentine's Day weekend.
When: Saturday, February 15
Where: Stanley Theatre
Brantley Gilbert in Utica
Two months later it's Brantley Gilbert, who will bring the Tattoos Tour to Utica.
When: Friday, April 25
Where: Adirondack Bank Center
Chris Stapleton All American Roadshow
Chris Stapleton and his All American Roadshow will stop in Albany to kick off the first day of summer.
When: Friday June 20
Where: MVP Arena in Albany
Ashely Cooke at The Haven
Ashely Cooke is coming to our place for a summer show.
When: Saturday, July 26th, 2025
Where: The Haven Wedding and Event Center
Hippies & Cowboys Tour
Cody Jinks will bring the Hippies & Cowboys tour to Syracuse this summer.
When: August 17, 2025
Where: Empower FCU Amp at Lakeview in Syracuse
Better in Boots Tour
Thomas Rhett is coming back to Lakeview for the first time since 2021 with his "Better in Boots" tour.
WHEN: Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM
WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Syracuse
READ MORE: Lakeview Lawn Seating Change Won't Sit Well With Concert Goers
Latest Concert Announcement
The latest concert announcement is Jason Aldean. He's bringing his Full Throttle Tour with Nate Smith and Raelynn to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in May.
WHEN: May 25
WHERE: Broadview Stage at SPAC
Tickets so on sale Friday, Jan 24 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster or Live Nation.
22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
18 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams