Country Star Throwing a Party in New York This Summer

The concerts keep coming. Another one has been announced in New York and it's sure to be one heck of a party.

Scotty McCreey in Utica

The first concert of 2025 in Central New York is Scotty McCreery. He'll be in town for Valentine's Day weekend.

When: Saturday, February 15

Where: Stanley Theatre

Scotty McCreery coming to the Stanley Theatre in Utica New York Credit - Stanley Theater loading...

Brantley Gilbert in Utica

Two months later it's Brantley Gilbert, who will bring the Tattoos Tour to Utica.

When: Friday, April 25

Where: Adirondack Bank Center

ADK Bank Center ADK Bank Center loading...

Chris Stapleton All American Roadshow

Chris Stapleton and his All American Roadshow will stop in Albany to kick off the first day of summer.

When: Friday June 20

Where: MVP Arena in Albany

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Ashely Cooke at The Haven

Ashely Cooke is coming to our place for a summer show.

When: Saturday, July 26th, 2025

Where: The Haven Wedding and Event Center

Credit - The Haven Credit - The Haven loading...

Hippies & Cowboys Tour

Cody Jinks will bring the Hippies & Cowboys tour to Syracuse this summer.

When: August 17, 2025

Where: Empower FCU Amp at Lakeview in Syracuse

2022 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 Getty Images for Stagecoach loading...

Better in Boots Tour

Thomas Rhett is coming back to Lakeview for the first time since 2021 with his "Better in Boots" tour.

WHEN: Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM

WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Syracuse

CMA Fest 2022 - Day 2 Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

Latest Concert Announcement

The latest concert announcement is Jason Aldean. He's bringing his Full Throttle Tour with Nate Smith and Raelynn to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in May.

WHEN: May 25

WHERE: Broadview Stage at SPAC

Tickets so on sale Friday, Jan 24 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Jason Aldean at SPAC Credit - Live Nation loading...

Get our free mobile app

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams