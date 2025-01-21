Country Star Throwing a Party in New York This Summer

Country Star Throwing a Party in New York This Summer

Credit -actionvance/Unsplash

The concerts keep coming. Another one has been announced in New York and it's sure to be one heck of a party.

Scotty McCreey in Utica

The first concert of 2025 in Central New York is Scotty McCreery. He'll be in town for Valentine's Day weekend.

When: Saturday, February 15
Where: Stanley Theatre

Credit - Stanley Theater
Brantley Gilbert in Utica

Two months later it's Brantley Gilbert, who will bring the Tattoos Tour to Utica.

When: Friday, April 25
Where: Adirondack Bank Center

ADK Bank Center
Chris Stapleton All American Roadshow

Chris Stapleton and his All American Roadshow will stop in Albany to kick off the first day of summer.

When: Friday June 20
Where: MVP Arena in Albany

Getty Images
Ashely Cooke at The Haven

Ashely Cooke is coming to our place for a summer show.

When: Saturday, July 26th, 2025
Where: The Haven Wedding and Event Center

Credit - The Haven
Hippies & Cowboys Tour

Cody Jinks will bring the Hippies & Cowboys tour to Syracuse this summer.

When: August 17, 2025
Where: Empower FCU Amp at Lakeview in Syracuse

Getty Images for Stagecoach
Better in Boots Tour

Thomas Rhett is coming back to Lakeview for the first time since 2021 with his "Better in Boots" tour.

WHEN: Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM
WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Syracuse

READ MORE: Lakeview Lawn Seating Change Won't Sit Well With Concert Goers

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
Latest Concert Announcement

The latest concert announcement is Jason Aldean. He's bringing his Full Throttle Tour with Nate Smith and Raelynn to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in May.

WHEN: May 25
WHERE: Broadview Stage at SPAC

Tickets so on sale Friday, Jan 24 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Credit - Live Nation
