The new year brought the first measurable snow of the season to Central New York. Snow blowers were busy clearing streets, sidewalks, and driveways.

While the adults worked, the kids and pets played in the white stuff that started as light and fluffy but ended heavy and wet, making the shoveling a lot harder. But it did make for great snow sculpture and snowball making.

Take a look at pictures from around Central New York.

Snow Totals

How much snow fell depended on where you lived. Anywhere from as little as 5 inches in New Hartford to as much as a foot in Boonville and North Syracuse.

No matter where you were, it was enough to break out the shovel or the snow blower.

Oneida County

Boonville - 12.0 in

Westernville - 12.0 in

Alder Creek - 12.0 in

Marcy - 10.0 in

Forestport - 10.0 in

Lee - 9.5 in

Sherrill - 9.5 in

Utica - 9.2 in

Verona Beach - 8.8 in

Paris - 8.2 in

Point Rock - 8.1 in

Oriskany - 8.0 in

Whitesboro - 8.0 in

Floyd - 8.0 in

New York Mills - 7.5 in

Barneveld - 7.0 in

Durhamville - 6.8 in

Deerfield - 6.0 in

Sherrill - 6.0 in

Westmoreland - 5.6 in

Rome - 5.6 in

New Hartford - 5.0 in

Madison County

Erieville - 10.0 in

Chittenango - 9.8 in

Oneida - 9.5 in

Canastota - 8.5 in

Morrisville - 8.5 in

Earlville - 7.8 in

Cazenovia - 7.0 in

Hamilton - 6.5 in

Perryville - 5.0 in

Onondaga County

North Syracuse - 13.5 in

Marcellus - 12.0 in

Syracuse - 12.0 in

Lakeland - 11.8 in

Fairmount - 11.0 in

Baldwinsville - 10.8 in

Westvale- 10.5 in

Mattydale - 10.5 in

Cicero - 10.3 in

Jordan - 9.8 in

Chittenango - 9.8 in

Jamesville - 9.5 in

Brewerton - 9.4 in

Manlius - 9.2 in

Minoa - 9.0 in

Clay - 8.9 in

Marietta - 8.8 in

Camillus - 8.5 in

Liverpool - 7.3 in

See all the totals around New York and Pennsylvania at the National Weather Service.

