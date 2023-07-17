Why is Jake Owen Concert Canceled at Turning Stone

Jake Owen won't be playing at Turning Stone Resort Casino as part of their 30th-anniversary celebration. The concert has been canceled.

Owen was scheduled to perform in the Events Center on Sunday, August 6 in Verona, New York. It was unexpectedly called off and fans are wanting answers.

The concert has been removed from the Turning Stone website. It's also been taken off Owen's tour schedule. There's been no word from Turning Stone or Owen's people on why the event was canceled.

The only information is on Ticketmaster, which reads:

Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.

We've reached out to Turning Stone for more information and we'll pass it along as soon as we hear back.

How to Get a Refund

If you purchased tickets to the Jake Owen concert at Turning Stone you don't need to do anything to get a refund.

It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.

If the Event Organizer is offering a credit option, you can see it within the Event Details of your order, which can be found in your Ticketmaster account.

If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the person who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.

30th Anniversary Concerts

There are still a number of concerts lined up for the remainder of 2023 to celebrate Turning Stone's 30th Anniversary.

July 28 - Peter Frampton

July 30 - Maren Morris

August 12 - Dan + Shay

August 19 - Barry Manilow

September 9 - Sara Evans

September 15 - Carrie Underwood

November 12 - Steve Martin + Martin Short SOLD OUT

Get the full concert lineup at Turningstone.com/entertainment.

