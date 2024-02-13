Is Hooters Really Coming to Rome New York

There's a sign that's getting a lot of attention on social media, creating even more questions. Is there a Hooters restaurant coming to Rome, New York? It's the talk of the town.

Don't believe everything you see on Facebook. The building IS for sale. But the sign is just a joke. Hooters is NOT moving into Rome.

A multi-million dollar company like Hooters would probably have a more sophisticated sign if it were really coming to town.

The sign is actually photoshopped from the For Lease sign that sits on the property.

Bought the Photoshop

The photoshop was so convincing people believed the joke and it created a variety of emotions. Some were excited to see Hooters moving in, while others were outraged.

Don't get too excited guys. Put your resumes away ladies. There are no plans for Hooters to open in Rome or anywhere else in Central New York for that matter.

If the owners ever do decide to open up a new restaurant in the area, Mark Montalbano is ready to serve.

Photoshop King

The Rome native is known for creating hilarious photos highlighting Central New York, current events, or pop culture.

His photoshop techniques are legendary and purely entertainment, designed to make people smile.

Hey You Guys

Mark wasn't at the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift and Usher. He didn't read Playboy with the cast of The Goonies. And he's not going to be Hooters's newest server in Rome, even though he does rock the blond look.

I don't know about you, but I can't wait to see what he comes up with next.

