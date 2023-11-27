Scary New Update on iPhones You Need to Turn Off Now

If you have an iPhone you may want to turn off a new feature.

A warning has been issued by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office about a new update called NameDrop. It allows phones to easily swap numbers, share photos, and more by simply bringing two phones close together.

The recent iOS 17 update has the new NameDrop feature that is defaulted to ON.

This feature allows the sharing of your contact info just by bringing your phones close together.

To shut this new feature off go to your Settings, General, AirDrop, and Bringing Devices Together. Change the setting to OFF.

Change Kid's Phones Too

Parents, don't forget to change these settings after the update on your children's phones to help keep them safe as well.

The new feature may sound convenient but it also may make stealing your information easier for hackers.

If you want to share contact info or pictures, it's probably better to send them the old-fashioned way. It may take a few more steps but it'll be safer in the long run.

