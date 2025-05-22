A vehicle speeding through the night, a voice calling for help—this unsettling moment was caught on camera in Central New York. The police are turning to the community for help.

Ilion Police are looking to residents after a disturbing video surfaced showing a car speeding down the street while someone inside can be heard screaming, “Somebody help me!” and claiming they’ve been kidnapped.

The incident occurred between 12:30 and 1 AM on May 21.

"We received security footage provided by a resident of Highland Avenue which recorded video and audio of an unidentified motor vehicle speeding eastbound on Highland Avenue and then turning right onto Park Street."

Someone else on Morgan Street also reported hearing someone screaming for help around the same time.

The Ilion Police Department is reaching out to the community for help, asking anyone in the area to check outdoor security cameras for any footage on May 21 between 12:30 and 1 AM.

"The video that we have received does not provide a clear image of the make, model or color of the vehicle. Due to the speed of the vehicle and the time the incident occurred, this is the only information that we have at this time."

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to call the Ilion Police Department at 315-894-9911.

Watch the scary footage and see if you recognize the car or can offer any help in the investigation....

