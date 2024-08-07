New License and Tag Options For Hunting Enthusiasts in New York
The season may be months away but hunting enthusiasts can start gearing up. Hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits for the 2024-25 season are now available with a few changes.
For the first time, all licenses and tags can be on plain paper rather than plastic stock. Now you can print everything from home.
Not computer savvy? Don't worry. Licenses can still be purchased in person at an issuing agent or over the phone.
Online Proof & Reporting Harvests
Hunters and anglers can show proof of their license on the HuntFishNY mobile app. Reporting game harvests is faster and easier too. But electronic tagging isn't available for the 2024-25 license year. Tags still need to be printed and carried into the field.
What hunters don't have to carry is a backtag in the field.
Online, On the Phone, In Person
Licenses and permits can be purchased online, at any of DEC's license-issuing agents, or by calling 866-933-2257.
Hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses will also be available in DEC Aquarium building at the New York State Fair from August 21 through September 2. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted.
License Requirements
- Complete contact information (name, address, email address, telephone number)
- DEC customer ID number (if applicable)
- Proof of residency (driver's license or non-driver's ID with a valid New York State address)
- If purchasing by phone or internet, a valid credit card
- Proof of hunter or trapper education certification or a copy of a previous license for all hunting and trapping license purchases
Hunting and trapping licenses are valid from September 1 through August 31 each year. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.
Hunt Safe, Hunt Smart
Hunting-relating shooting incidents are on the decline in New York, but even one incident is too many. Hunters can prevent injuries and fatalities by following the cardinal rules of hunting safety:
- Assume every gun is loaded.
- Point the muzzle in a safe direction.
- Keep your finger off the trigger until firing.
- Be sure of your target and beyond.
- Wear hunter orange.
If using a tree stand, hunters should use a full-body harness and stay connected from when leaving the ground until returning.
