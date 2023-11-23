2 Dumb New Yorkers Caught with Rifles on State Lands; Thanks to This Photo
Thanks to one picture, these two got in a whole lot of trouble with the law.
What a surprise... people getting caught doing things they shouldn't be in New York State. From using noodles to bait a bear, to posting illegal takes on social media... the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has seen and handled it all.
But these two got a little too cocky for their own good.
A Photo Worth a Hefty Fine
DEC Forest Ranger Gagne recently received a tip of two people walking with air rifles on state lands in Suffolk County. The information given was better than just words though. The reporter provided a photograph of the two subjects, giving better proof of the accusation.
Ranger Gagne quickly sent the photos over to Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) McGhee, who was helping assist in the investigation. Luckily for the two of them, their culprits showed up sooner than later.
But they were in MUCH MORE trouble than they were before.
Caught in the Act
While on patrol, Ranger Gagne and ECO McGhee stopped two people matched their description. To make matters even worse, both were also driving ATV's on state land. Both subjects complied and admitted to trespassing.
Both were charged with illegally operating ATV's on public land and trespassing on posted lands.
Safe to say... don't be stupid. When you choose to break the law, you're eventually going to get caught. The more you push your luck, the more likely you are to get caught in the end.
