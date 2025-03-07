Hummingbirds in New York: When to Expect Their Spring Arrival

As the days grow longer and temperatures rise, nature lovers in New York eagerly anticipate the return of hummingbirds. So when do the little guys return to the area?

New York is home to the Ruby-throated Hummingbird. They usually start to appear in late April or early May.

Male Ruby-throated Hummingbird Credit - CarolinaBirdman loading...

Avoid Red Dye

Want to attract hummingbirds into your yard?

Make your own nectar but avoid using any red dye in the feeder. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology says it's not safe.

All you need is water and sugar in a 4 to 1 ratio. 2 cups of water with a half cup of sugar would work.

Hummingbirds eat all day, consuming about half their body weight in bugs and nectar. They feed every 10-15 minutes and visit anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 flowers every day.

Credit - Joshua J Cotten/Unsplash Credit - Joshua J Cotten/Unsplash loading...

When to Hang Your Feeder

Hummingbird Pots suggests hanging the feeder filled with nectar around the first of May in New York. But you may want to put it out a few weeks sooner.

If you have a feeder, be careful of the bears coming out of hibernation and looking for something to eat too. That sweet liquid will be very enticing. And once a bear finds food, they'll be back.

Interactive Map

The interactive map from Hummingbird Central shows hummingbirds already appearing in the Western and Southern states.

It'll only be a matter of time before they start making their way North and East.