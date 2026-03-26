Hummingbirds Are Headed Back to New York

It’s that time of year again when little flying jewels will soon start showing up across Central New York — hummingbirds are on the move!

After a long winter down south, these tiny speed‑demons begin their spring migration northward, and many of us are already itching to see their first backyard visits.

Cavan Images Cavan Images loading...

When to Expect Them

New York is home to the ruby‑throated hummingbird, the species that most of us see buzzing around feeders and flowers.

They typically arrive from late April into early May, depending on the weather and how early spring decides to stick around.

READ MORE: Bears Are Back in New York

Spring migration starts in warmer states and slowly makes its way north — hummingbirds have even been spotted as far as the Midwest and Northeast as early as April.

SteveByland SteveByland loading...

Tips for Attracting Hummers

If you want to be hummingbird central in your neighborhood, a feeder full of homemade nectar is key.

Mix four parts water to one part sugar — and skip the red dye (yes, that stuff in grocery store mixes isn’t great for the birds).

READ MORE: This Year’s Tick Season Might Be One of the Worst Yet in New York

Hang your feeders a few weeks before the expected arrival so you don’t miss that first “zoom!” right into your yard.

Credit - Joshua J Cotten/Unsplash Credit - Joshua J Cotten/Unsplash loading...

Why It’s So Cool

Hummingbirds eat all day long, sipping nectar and snatching tiny bugs to fuel their crazy fast wings — they visit hundreds of flowers every single day.

Get our free mobile app

It’s like they’ve got tiny jet engines strapped on their backs, and watching them hover and dart around is basically nature’s caffeine boost without drinking coffee yourself.

Ondrej Prosicky Ondrej Prosicky loading...

Get Ready!

So start filling those feeders, plant some nectar‑rich flowers, and keep your eyes peeled for that first tiny blur of color.

Spring in CNY wouldn’t quite feel the same without hearing that high‑pitched hum and seeing those little wings whir by at lightning speed.

Happy hummingbird season!