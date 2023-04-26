NY Crash Could Have Been Avoided If Driver Slowed Down & Moved Over

THIS is why you slow down and move over! An accident in New York could have been avoided if one driver had paid a little more attention behind the wheel.

It happened in the Hudson Valley after a HELP operator had stopped along the side of the road to assist with a disabled vehicle. Another motorist clipped the HELP vehicle and then ran into the back of the parked van with such force it flipped over.

Credit - New York State Department of Transportation via Facebook Credit - New York State Department of Transportation via Facebook loading...

No Serious Injuries

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries from the crash, but it could have been much worse. The New York State Department of Transportation is asking all drivers to do their part in keeping our roadways safe.

Pay attention, move over and slow down.

Move Over Law

Why can't people simply slow down and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road? It's not only the safe thing to do, it's the law in New York State if there's an emergency vehicle involved.

The New York State Move Over Law was enacted in 2012 to protect law enforcement officers, emergency workers, tow and service vehicle operators, and other maintenance workers stopped along roadways while performing their duties.

Drivers must use care when approaching an emergency vehicle that displays red or any combination of red, white, or blue emergency lighting or a hazard vehicle displaying flashing amber lighting, or a vehicle displaying blue or green lighting

Drivers must reduce speed on all roads and highways

Drivers must move from the lane immediately adjacent to the emergency or hazard vehicle unless traffic or other hazards exist to prevent doing so safely.