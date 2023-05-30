Did Michelle Say Yes to Hot Air Balloon Proposal Over Letchworth State Park

Who is Michelle and did she say yes to a romantic hot-air balloon proposal over Letchworth State Park?

Michelle is from Long Island. She and her boyfriend Ken were part of the Red, White, and Blue Balloon Festival over the Memorial Day weekend at Letchworth State Park. The couple met a few years ago while stair climbing at One Penn Plaza in New York City.

Ken enlisted the help of not one but two balloons for his big proposal. Dwight Cramer, who runs Airborne Adventures Ballooning out of Munnsville, New York attached the large 'Michelle, will you marry me' banner to his balloon.

Credit - John Kucko via Facebook Credit - John Kucko via Facebook loading...

Memorial Flight Becomes Proposal

Ken and Michelle were in a second balloon for what Michelle thought was a memorial flight for her late mother. But it became something totally unexpected. When the couple was over the gorge, Dwight was able to spin the balloon with the banner around for the proposal to be visible—and Michelle said “yes”!

And John Kucko was there to capture the special moment.

Credit - John Kucko via Facebook Credit - John Kucko via Facebook loading...

More Hot Air Balloon Proposals

Ken and Michelle weren't the only ones to get engaged over the gorge. Jesse popped the question over a waterfall and luckily Jessica said yes too.

Congrats to the Happy Couples

Congrats to the happy couples. No word on when either wedding will be, but it'll be tough to top these memorable proposals.

