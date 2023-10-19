Harmonious Holiday Train Bringing Free Music & Meals to Upstate New York

The annual Holiday Train returns to the rails for its 25th year and it's rolling through Upstate New York, spreading cheer and feeding the hungry this Christmas season.

Two Canadian Pacific trains make the journey in both Canada and the U.S., stopping in more than 150 communities, including Saratoga Springs and the Adirondacks this year, collecting food and donations for local food banks.

"We are proud to support local food banks as we fight food insecurity by collecting food and raising money and awareness," said CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel. "I am grateful to all the railroaders and community members who have supported the Holiday Train over the past quarter century and made it such a success.

Photo Credit: CP Holiday Train Photo Credit: CP Holiday Train loading...

Live Shows

The 2023 tour will launch on November 20 and will feature 191 live shows in six provinces and 14 states. This year's performers will include Virginia to Vegas, Trudy, Anyway Gang, Tyler Shaw, Kiesza, Seaforth, Tenille Townes, Breland, MacKenzie Porter and Dallas Smith.

Holiday Train shows are free but everyone is being asked to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they're able. Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event to help people in need in their community.

Photo Credit: Kristopher Grunert Photo Credit: Kristopher Grunert loading...

Holiday Train in New York

Here's where you can see the holiday train and help local food banks this holiday season.

Friday, November 24

Menards 4:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Menand Road railway crossing at Ganser Smith Memorial Park

Mechanicville 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM

300 Park Avenue, the parking lot adjacent to CP tracks

​Saratoga Springs 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Amtrak Station, 26 Station Lane

Saturday, November 25

​​Fort Edward 1:15 PM - 1:45 PM

Amtrak Station, 70 East Street

​​Port Henry 4:45 PM - 5:15 PM

Amtrak Station, 20 Park Place

​​Plattsburgh 7:15 PM - 7:45 PM

Amtrak Station, 121 Bridge Street

Rouse Point 9:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Pratt Street Railway Crossing,

The Holiday Train has raised $22.5 million and collected over 5 million pounds of food since its journey began in 1999.

Get the full schedule and more details at Cpr.ca.

