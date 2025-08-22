If you were hoping to cool off with a swim at Hinckley Reservoir before summer winds down, you’re going to have to hit pause on those plans.

State officials say swimming at the Day-Use Area is shut down for now because water levels are just too low for the summer of 2025.

Why Swimming is Closed at Hinckley Reservoir

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation made the call this week, and while it’s disappointing for families looking for one last dip, the agency says safety has to come first. When the reservoir drops, hidden hazards can pop up and lifeguards lose visibility. That combination makes the water risky for swimmers, even on the sunniest days.

The good news is the beach itself isn’t going anywhere. You can still spread out a blanket, have a picnic, or take a kayak or paddleboard for a spin. Officials stress they’ll be keeping an eye on conditions, and once the water rises to safer levels, swimming could reopen this summer.

How Boaters Are Impacted by Low Water Levels

But swimming isn’t the only activity taking a hit. Boaters have already been dealing with closures at Hinckley. The New York Power Authority shut down the main boat launch back on August 19th for the very same reason: dangerously low water. When the reservoir drops this far, boats can run aground or damage motors. For now, paddlers are in better shape since the canoe and kayak launch is still open.

READ MORE: Don't Miss It: Balloons Under The Moon Returns Central New York

If Hinckley is your usual summer hangout, it might feel like a double blow, but Central New York has plenty of alternatives. In Oneida County, Delta Lake State Park offers a dependable boat ramp, and the Mohawk River and Barge Canal have multiple launches in towns like Rome and Vienna. Over in Onondaga County, Jamesville Reservoir is a nice option if you’ve got a smaller craft, and Oneida Shores Park in Cicero is built for bigger setups.

If you’re heading out, check ahead for fees, rules, or motor restrictions. And maybe take this as an opportunity to explore a new lake or launch you haven’t tried before.

17 Best Picnic Spots in Upstate New York There’s nothing quite like a picnic in Upstate New York. Whether it’s a quiet lunch with a lake view, a family gathering at a shaded pavilion, or a romantic sunset dinner with the sound of waterfalls in the background—Upstate has the perfect spot for it. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler