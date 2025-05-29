A pair of hikers in Upstate New York recently called 911 in a panic, reporting that their friend had died. Turns out, he was very much alive.

This all went down on Cascade Mountain. The one friend was probably wondering why his buddies ghosted him mid-hike- and the reason why is actually pretty funny.

What Really Happened on Cascade Mountain?

New York DEC reports Forest Rangers showed up to find the “grieving” hikers not only lost, but also tripping on hallucinogenic mushrooms. Turns out, the only thing that was lost was their grip on reality. The actual third hiker, totally fine, later called to say, “Hey, guys, I’m still alive... and also, where'd you go?”

"The steward determined the hikers were in an altered mental state. The third member of their party called and was not injured."

The rangers got everyone safely off the mountain- One to the campsite and two to an ambulance, probably for a much-needed reality check. Make sure you're properly prepared and plan before entering the backcountry. Part of that is learning what wild plants are safe to eat, and which ones will make you hallucinate.

READ MORE: Texas Is Trying To Change A New York Classic

How To Contact New York State Forest Rangers

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it's for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region.

12 Must-Try Dishes In Upstate New York— One For Every Zodiac Sign Local eats meet the stars. Find your perfect dish based on your zodiac sign and the Central New York food scene. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler