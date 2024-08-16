Highest Work Zone Speeding Ticket in New York This Year

You won't believe the highest speed recorded in a work zone this year.

Slow down! Especially in work zones.

The radar cameras on New York roads through the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program have captured several speeders. But one driver was caught going faster than anyone else this year.

Fastest Work Zone Speed

New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) speed cameras recorded the highest work zone speed at 117 mph on Interstate 95 in New York City.

"The safety of our team members at DOT is our top priority. Operation Hard Hat & our work zone speed enforcement initiative are designed to keep work zones safe statewide."

Highest Speeding Ticket in New York

The highest speeding ticket ever in New York was 200 MPH on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset, according to Weiss and Associates, the law firm that defended the speeder.

A speeding ticket that high could result in fines up to $700 and 11 points on your license. Reckless driving charges are also possible.

Top Traffic Ticket Locations

#10 Port Chester

#9 Hempsted

#8 East Hampton

#7 Wallkill

#6 Harrison

#5 Amherst

#4 Colonie

#3 Greenburgh

#2 Southampton

#1 New York City

Check out the top 20 locations in New York State where your bound to get a ticket for speeding at Traffictickets.com.

