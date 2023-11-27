Ready or not, here comes the snow. Over 2 feet could fall in parts of New York. Lake effect snow warnings and watches have been issued across the state with the worst of it falling from Syracuse to Watertown.

Lake Effect Snow Warnings

The National Weather Service has issued Lake Effect Snow Warnings for several counties from Tuesday, November 28 through Wednesday morning.

7 to 14 inches of heavy lake effect snow is expected to fall in Northern Oneida County with the worst of it Tuesday morning. 5 to 9 inches are possible in Onondaga County.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The Tug Hill region will get the brunt of the storm with up to 30 inches of snow possible. 1 to 2 feet are expected in Jefferson, Oswego, and Lewis Counties.

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winer Weather Advisory is in effect for Madison and Southern Oneida Counties from 10 AM Tuesday until 7 AM Wednesday. 4 to 6 inches of lake-effect snow is expected.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Long Range CNY Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 AM. Party sunny, with a high near 40. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly after 4 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tuesday: Snow showers. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 32. Wind gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 7 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: A chance of showers after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low of around 35.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

