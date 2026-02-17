A New Halfmoon Is Coming to Hemstrought’s Bakeries

If you grew up in Central New York, you already know Hemstrought’s isn’t just any bakery — it’s home to the Original Halfmoon.

And no… It’s not a “black and white cookie” like everyone else calls it. Around here, it’s a Halfmoon.

Now, Hemstrought’s is taking on a brand new challenge — and they want the community to be part of it.

A Lighter Halfmoon for a New Generation

As part of their 2026 objective to “Make It Better for Kids,” Hemstrought’s has been working on a new version of the Halfmoon that meets federal Smart Snack nutritional guidelines.

The goal is to create something that still has the look, feel, and nostalgia people love… just in a lighter option that fits school-friendly standards.

Don’t Worry — The Original Isn’t Going Anywhere

They also made it very clear in an update: this is not replacing the classic Halfmoon.

The original will always remain a staple in their bakeries. This new cookie is simply an addition — expanding the Halfmoon family, not changing it.

Now It Needs a Name

Here’s where you come in.

Hemstrought’s is asking customers to help name this new Halfmoon creation. All you have to do is comment your best name idea.

They’ll narrow submissions down to their top three favorites, and then the community will vote for the final winner.

A Sweet Prize for the Winning Name

The person who comes up with the winning name will receive a $200 gift certificate valid at Hemstrought’s Bakery and Utica Bread. That's a lot of cookies!

So if you’ve ever wanted to be part of Halfmoon history, this is your chance.

What would you name the newest member of the Halfmoon family?