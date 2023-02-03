Help Find Poor Dog Some Heartless Jerk Abandoned Out in the Cold in CNY

Can you help find this poor dog some heartless jerk abandoned out in the cold in Central New York?

The Herkimer County Humaine Society is asking the public for help finding the pooch after it was dropped off in their parking lot on Thursday, February 3. It happened around 5:45 PM.

The dog went straight into the highway and was struck by a car. It then ran off and cannot be found.

This is a despicable act and also illegal. Please pray for this poor pup, not only is he likely injured we are also having temps below zero. SHAME ON YOU! Someone knows this car, please be their voice.

Watch the heartbreaking video the humane society shared on Facebook in hopes of identifying the car and the lowlife that could leave an animal out in the cold.

Check Your Sheds & Under Porches

If you live near or around the Herkimer County Humaine Society, you're being asked to check your sheds, under your porch or anywhere else you can think of to hopefully find the dog before it freezes to death.

If you're driving near the humane society, be careful.

If you know the unique car or anyone who has a grey pittie-type dog with white hair on the chest, say something.

If their dog is now gone, you know it was them. This innocent pup deserves justice for them to be exposed and charged.

If you know who owns the car or have seen the dog, you're asked to please reach out to the Herkimer County Humaine Society on Facebook or call them at (315) 866-3255.

