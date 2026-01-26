If you’re looking out the window thinking, “Okay… that HAS to be the worst of it,” we’ve got some news for you, the heavy snow may not be finished just yet.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through early Tuesday morning, and once that expires, lake-effect snow is expected to ramp right back up for parts of Central and Northern New York. In other words, the widespread snow we just dealt with may be easing up, but winter still has plenty left in the tank.

Why Lake-Effect Snow Isn’t Done Yet

The National Weather Service says areas including Oswego, northern Cayuga, Jefferson, and Lewis counties could see additional snow today and tonight, with several more inches possible before the lake-effect machine really kicks in. After that, a Lake Effect Snow Warning runs from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening, with Oswego County potentially picking up one to two feet of snow in the most persistent bands. Even communities just outside those bands could still see 8 to 14 inches pile up.

Which New York Counties Could See the Most Snow

Meanwhile, across much of the Finger Lakes and Central New York, the worst of the steady snow has ended. Finger Lakes 1 reports that lighter snow showers, blowing snow, and slippery roads will continue today, especially in areas closer to Lake Ontario. Northwest winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour could reduce visibility quickly, even during lighter snowfall.

Blowing Snow and Dangerous Travel Ahead

Then there’s the cold. A blast of Arctic air moves in tonight, sending temperatures into the single digits or below zero, with wind chills dipping as low as 15 below in some spots. The National Weather Service warns that frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin under those conditions.

READ MORE: Warming Centers Open Across Central New York

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, forecasters say lake-effect snow bands will shift north and south between Tuesday and Thursday. That means some areas may get hit hard, while others see a brief break.

Arctic Cold Adds Another Risk

Bottom line: while the main storm has moved on, snow-covered roads, blowing snow, dangerous cold, and lake-effect snow will continue to impact the region through midweek. If you’re traveling, give yourself extra time, keep an emergency kit handy, and stay weather-aware.

