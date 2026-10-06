A Sunday afternoon family outing turned into tragedy in Chemung County when a tractor and hayride trailer crashed, leaving 14 people injured, three of them critically.

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According to Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom, the incident occurred at approximately 4:38pm. on Sunday, October 4th, near the intersection of Berwick Turnpike and Comfort Hill Road in Wellsburg, just north of the Pennsylvania boarder.

The Accident

Authorities said a tractor was traveling at a high rate of speed down Comfort Hill Road toward Main Street.

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As the driver attempted to navigate a turn at the intersection, the tractor and the attached trailer carrying passengers separated.

The tractor then overturned, pinning the driver underneath and dragging him several yards before coming to a stop against a tree.

The passenger trailer continued traveling a short distance before stopping on its own.

First Responders

The hayride, which had originally set out from Robinson Road, was carrying roughly 19 passengers, primarily children from a local German Baptist community gathering for a weekly outing.

First responders rushed to the scene to triage the victims. A total of 14 people sustained injuries, with three individuals reported to be in critical condition.

Five people were transported by ambulance to Robert Packer Hospital, and at least one critically injured person was airlifted from the scene for emergency medical care.

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Ongoing Investigation

Local law enforcement and state police are actively investigating the exact cause of the crash, including factors surrounding the tractor's speed and the mechanical separation of the trailer.