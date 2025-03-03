Have You Seen This Missing Ring In Rome New York?

If you were shopping in Rome New York, did you happen to see this missing ring?

Ariah Camelo is on the hunt for a missing ring. She was shopping at the Rome Walmart on Rome-Taberg Road in the afternoon on Sunday March 2nd. This is when she lost her ring, and she realized immedatiely:

I believe my ring was lost at Walmart within the last hour or so if you found it please let me know it’s a set and I’m missing the top half with the bigger diamond on it"

Of course many on social media are trying to provide comfort and hope for her to find it, but it's hard to realize it's missing:

"I’m so devastated I have been crying nonstop I have the bottom one on to the set but the top one must have fell off it does turn a little and slide but I just got it so I haven’t been able to get it taken care of"

Ariah was in automotive when she ran in for antifreeze, came out to her car and went to the back seat for something and when she realized it was gone. She currently left her name and phone number with the customer service desk if you do find it, to turn it in.

Local resident Michael Jaegers did add a valuable suggestion:

"If not found in a couple days I would check local pawnshops and file a police report"

If you have any information, or have found the ring, you can contact Ariah online here.

