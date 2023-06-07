Life-Size Monopoly & Scrabble? This Upstate NY Museum is a Kids Dream

I'm sure you have so many memories with board games as a kid. Playing Monopoly or the Game of Life with your friends, but wishing you could run around the board yourself. Now those dreams have come true.

Hasbro Game Park - The Strong Museum, Rochester

It's almost here! The Strong Museum in Rochester, NY is nearing the grand opening of their Hasbro Game Park. No need to stay indoors and play board games anymore, when you can go outside and play a supersized version instead.

The Strong Museum - Rochester, NY The Strong Museum - Rochester, NY loading...

As many people know, for years the museum has also played host to the National Toy Hall of Fame. With that being a factor bringing in guests from across the country, Strong though why not make the experience even more memorable.

The Hasbro Game Park will exhibit include...

Giant Monopoly Pieces

Get Out of Jail Free Area

Life-Size Scrabble Tiles

13-Foot Tall Candy Canes from Candy Land

Wheelchair-Accessible Game of Life Spinner

18-Foot-Tall Fire-Breathing Dragon from Dungeons & Dragons

And so much more!

According to The Strong Museum's recent post, the grand opening is planned to be on Friday, June 30th. The 90,000 square-foot, $65 million expansion was funded largely by Vivien and Alan Hassenfeld, whose family founded Hasbro.

Plan your trip to Rochester's Strong Museum and make memories to last a lifetime. We all know if we had this opportunity as a kid, we'd be begging our parents for a chance to go.

