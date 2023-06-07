Life-Size Monopoly & Scrabble? This Upstate NY Museum is a Kids Dream
I'm sure you have so many memories with board games as a kid. Playing Monopoly or the Game of Life with your friends, but wishing you could run around the board yourself. Now those dreams have come true.
Hasbro Game Park - The Strong Museum, Rochester
It's almost here! The Strong Museum in Rochester, NY is nearing the grand opening of their Hasbro Game Park. No need to stay indoors and play board games anymore, when you can go outside and play a supersized version instead.
As many people know, for years the museum has also played host to the National Toy Hall of Fame. With that being a factor bringing in guests from across the country, Strong though why not make the experience even more memorable.
The Hasbro Game Park will exhibit include...
- Giant Monopoly Pieces
- Get Out of Jail Free Area
- Life-Size Scrabble Tiles
- 13-Foot Tall Candy Canes from Candy Land
- Wheelchair-Accessible Game of Life Spinner
- 18-Foot-Tall Fire-Breathing Dragon from Dungeons & Dragons
- And so much more!
According to The Strong Museum's recent post, the grand opening is planned to be on Friday, June 30th. The 90,000 square-foot, $65 million expansion was funded largely by Vivien and Alan Hassenfeld, whose family founded Hasbro.
Read More: Step Into Tropical Butterfly Garden at The Strong Museum
Plan your trip to Rochester's Strong Museum and make memories to last a lifetime. We all know if we had this opportunity as a kid, we'd be begging our parents for a chance to go.